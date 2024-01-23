Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $246.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

