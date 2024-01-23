Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 16,397 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

