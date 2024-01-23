Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 12,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $174.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

