Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% annually over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -36.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FSP stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,141,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,061.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 35,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,101,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,313,477.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading

