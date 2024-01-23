Western Midstream Partners, LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WES stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

