Western Midstream Partners, LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.
Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.
Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of WES stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $30.20.
Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
