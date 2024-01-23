Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

