Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in STERIS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in STERIS by 14.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

STERIS Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $220.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

