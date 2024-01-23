JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 509.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $303.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.68. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.08 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

