Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 4,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,529,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,241,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,012 shares of company stock worth $31,233,802. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ZS opened at $240.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $241.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

