JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 64 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $444.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $446.20. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.11 and its 200 day moving average is $398.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

