Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average of $243.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.