BayCom (BCML) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

BayCom Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BayCom has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BayCom Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.