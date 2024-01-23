Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $209.75 million and $4,151.74 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,912.91 or 0.99971654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011478 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00203512 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00999105 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,766.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

