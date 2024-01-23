Audius Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Audius has a total market capitalization of $207.66 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,227,735,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,308,120 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

