Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $148.43 million and $24.60 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,642,104 coins and its circulating supply is 315,354,874 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.