First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.25 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 3.3 %

FFBC opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $26.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

