Associated Banc (ASB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Associated Banc to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

