Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Plans Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:PSZKY)

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSZKY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Retail, Corporate and Investment, and Transfer center and other segments. It offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

