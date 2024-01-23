Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Plans Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:PSZKY)

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSZKY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $5.53.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 top rated Chinese stocks in prime value territory
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Talos Energy Inc. insiders are buying. Should you?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Taiwan back into gear, can ASML follow suit this quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.