Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. Research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,759.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,895. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

