Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $13.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.91. Lyft has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. Analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

