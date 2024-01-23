Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target at C$33.91

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$30.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.25. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.96 and a 52 week high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6716049 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.05%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

