Analysts Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Target Price at $82.89

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. Ameren has a 12 month low of $68.52 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

