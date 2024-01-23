Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $259.66 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $262.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

