Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

CERT opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.96 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 157.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 7.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,147,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,900,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,715,000 after purchasing an additional 102,591 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

