Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

PB opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

