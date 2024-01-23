Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

DNUT stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $407.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.68 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after buying an additional 3,439,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,287 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 97,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after acquiring an additional 708,137 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

