Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $334.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.