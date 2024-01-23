Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $406.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $407.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $387.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.73. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $388.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.