Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $418,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $418,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $837,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,673,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,766 shares of company stock worth $16,782,384 over the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the software’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Riposte Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $8,722,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,438 shares of the software’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,605 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,071 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

ALTR stock opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.60, a P/E/G ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $88.36.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

