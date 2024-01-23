Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EB. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eventbrite

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Eventbrite by 217.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EB stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.36 million, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Eventbrite has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.