Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $20.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Coupang has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock valued at $461,800,170 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,459,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 80.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after buying an additional 964,548 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 74.3% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,748,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after buying an additional 3,730,744 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

