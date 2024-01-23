Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,869 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

