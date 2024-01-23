Brokerages Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price at $96.75

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

