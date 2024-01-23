Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -157.14%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

