Analysts Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) PT at $41.50

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

TITN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TITN opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $613.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

