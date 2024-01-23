European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$2.51 on Tuesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.88. The stock has a market cap of C$228.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

