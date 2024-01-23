Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Price Target at $20.11

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 24,570.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

