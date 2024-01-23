Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Price Target at $20.11

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.11.
LAC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
Lithium Americas stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $12.38.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.