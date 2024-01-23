Comparing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -105.57% -21.00% InspireMD -353.86% -64.05% -52.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan Medical and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

InspireMD has a consensus price target of $4.85, suggesting a potential upside of 60.07%. Given InspireMD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Titan Medical.

This table compares Titan Medical and InspireMD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.35 -$42.54 million ($0.04) -1.56 InspireMD $5.17 million 12.63 -$18.49 million ($1.52) -1.99

InspireMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Medical. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InspireMD beats Titan Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

