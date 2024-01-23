Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) vs. GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Head to Head Comparison

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) and GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Syra Health and GEE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syra Health 0 0 0 0 N/A GEE Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syra Health $5.62 million 1.93 -$2.12 million N/A N/A GEE Group $152.44 million 0.34 $9.42 million $0.09 5.32

This table compares Syra Health and GEE Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GEE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Syra Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of GEE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of GEE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Syra Health and GEE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syra Health N/A N/A N/A GEE Group 6.18% 10.48% 9.24%

Summary

GEE Group beats Syra Health on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions. The company also engages in developing Syrenity, an on-demand telehealth platform for mental health services. In addition, the company provides healthcare staffing solutions; and digital health solutions comprising digital transformation, cloud and security, artificial intelligence, patient engagement, and health apps. It serves mental health hospitals and organizations, including government agencies, integrated health networks, managed care entities, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Syra Health Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc. provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients. The company also provides scribes that specialize in electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics. It offers professional staffing services under the names of Access, Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, GEE Group (Columbus), Omni One, Paladin Consulting, Scribe Solutions, Accounting Now, Staffing Now, SNI Banking, SNI Certes, SNI Energy, SNI Financial, and SNI Technology; and light industrial contract labor under the Triad Staffing brand. The company was formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to GEE Group Inc. in July 2016. GEE Group Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

