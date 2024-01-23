Financial Review: Harbor Diversified (HRBR) & Its Peers

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Harbor Diversified to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 1.21% 56.81% 3.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.50 Harbor Diversified Competitors $13.34 billion -$119.53 million 0.82

Analyst Ratings

Harbor Diversified’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Harbor Diversified and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 706 2174 3271 189 2.46

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 35.68%. Given Harbor Diversified’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s rivals have a beta of 2.22, indicating that their average stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harbor Diversified rivals beat Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

