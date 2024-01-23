Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.29.

Shares of MSI opened at $324.99 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $251.25 and a 12-month high of $329.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,322,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after buying an additional 303,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

