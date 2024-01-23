Brokerages Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Target Price at $141.67

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.13.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE CLX opened at $142.74 on Thursday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 384.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 72.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

