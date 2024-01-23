Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $26.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,031. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

