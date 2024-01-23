WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $89.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

WEC stock opened at $79.46 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

