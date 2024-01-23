Head to Head Contrast: Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) & Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) and Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altitude Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Altitude Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.28 billion 3.52 $231.40 million $2.26 54.24 Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A $9.34 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Altitude Acquisition.

87.5% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Altitude Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 6.52% 12.41% 7.18% Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A -25.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zimmer Biomet and Altitude Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 2 8 6 0 2.25 Altitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus price target of $137.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Altitude Acquisition.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Altitude Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Altitude Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Altitude Acquisition Holdco LLC.

