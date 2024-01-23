AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Financial Comparison

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AXIM Biotechnologies and Jasper Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $59.63, suggesting a potential upside of 413.57%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than AXIM Biotechnologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -2.72 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.69 million ($8.30) -1.40

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and Jasper Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jasper Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A Jasper Therapeutics N/A -66.86% -57.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats AXIM Biotechnologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring. The company was formerly known as Axim International Inc. and changed its name to AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. in July 2014. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

