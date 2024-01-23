Reviewing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) and Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Digital Asset Monetary Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $297.13 billion 6.15 $59.97 billion $5.21 28.02 Digital Asset Monetary Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Asset Monetary Network.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

35.1% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and Digital Asset Monetary Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 5 28 1 2.88 Digital Asset Monetary Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $149.79, suggesting a potential upside of 2.61%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Digital Asset Monetary Network.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Digital Asset Monetary Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 22.46% 25.24% 17.63% Digital Asset Monetary Network N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alphabet beats Digital Asset Monetary Network on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network



Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships. These partnerships enhance the vetting process, to ensure that the teams, who are developing the cutting edge innovations, are properly funded and acquired. Further, the company partners with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and development teams to provide startups with general and functional mentorship. Digital Arts Media Network, Inc. was formerly known as Umairco, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Arts Media Network, Inc. in March 2015. The company is based in Bronx, New York.

