Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Free Report) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% Shimano 13.95% 11.79% 10.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Shimano 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Absolute Software and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Absolute Software and Shimano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A Shimano $4.76 billion 2.78 $986.98 million $0.61 24.05

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Shimano pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Shimano beats Absolute Software on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

(Get Free Report)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.