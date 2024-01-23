Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.26%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

