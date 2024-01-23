Reviewing Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) & AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 17.39% 28.72% 2.83% Broadstone Net Lease 40.83% 5.64% 3.42%

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. AGNC Investment pays out 389.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 115.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

38.9% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AGNC Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AGNC Investment and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Broadstone Net Lease 0 2 2 0 2.50

AGNC Investment currently has a consensus price target of $10.36, suggesting a potential upside of 6.77%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.33%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Broadstone Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $1.59 billion 4.09 -$1.19 billion $0.37 26.22 Broadstone Net Lease $407.51 million 7.71 $122.11 million $0.99 16.94

Broadstone Net Lease has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment. Broadstone Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats AGNC Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

